Antonio Brown Urges Keyshia Cole to 'Come Back' Following Rumored Issues With Boyfriend Hunxho

Brown made his move amid the drama surrounding Cole and Hunxho that surfaced early Friday. Cole is currently in a relationship with Hunxho, but things looked shaky after the latter dropped a new song titled "Come Here" with his ex, Nashville rapper Gloss Up. In the music video for the song, Gloss and Hunxho got extra cozy in various locations, including a bathtub.

Gloss also shared some photos from the set of the music video and wrote, "You know what it is in real life. 4L StinkaLink.”

Cole responded to the photos and rumors on her Instagram Stories, claiming the pictures were taken before she even met Hunxho.

"The way the shaderoom running with this fake narrative like these ain't pics from a video shoot shot before Xho met me is crazy," Cole wrote. "The way people wanna see the next unhappy and miserable is forever crazy to me ButI kno how this Hollywood shit go I'm not surprised but ion wish nothing but Love, prosperity, health and happiness for ALL YALL."

Cole also responded to Gloss calling Hunxho "StinkaLink."

"Him being Yo ‘sneaky link’ when u have a ‘Man you bout to marry’ Is nasty work But I wish u all the best on your project Love I was actually rooting for the video to come out," Cole wrote.