Romantic accessorizing is a key part of Lil Uzi Vert and JT’s relationship.

Wednesday, JT hit Instagram to announce Uzi had given her a pair of fresh covetables, most notably a piece commemorating Uzi’s fan-favorite 2016 project Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. That project, the sequel to which arrived last year as part of the deluxe Eternal Atake experience, fittingly incorporated a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World-inspired aesthetic in the cover art.

That same look is present in the piece—embroidered on the back with “Uzi first piece” and “To: JT”—that was showed off on IG this week.

Image via Instagram

The piece is quite similar to one meticulously debated about by Uzi fans on Reddit a few months ago. And way back in 2016, Ben Baller was reported by TMZ to have made Uzi a World-depicting piece after ASAP Rocky and blink-182’s Travis Barker “vouched for” the Eternal Atake artist.

The 2016 piece, notably, was more true to the album art and featured bright colors with a character resting atop a depiction of Uzi’s head. Both the one debated on Reddit and the one featured on JT’s Instagram this week do not feature the woman character, and it’s unclear if these are all different creations or just the result of extensive modifications.

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

Uzi also recently gave JT a new ring from Eliantte & Co, as seen below:

Last month, Uzi tweeted out some effusive praise for JT of City Girls, crediting her with the success of his most recent studio activity.

“She got me making bangers,” Uzi said, later adding he loves Jt “so much that I will do anything for her.”

Earlier this month, Uzi linked up with ZillaKami for the Nickelback-referencing track “Badass.” He’s also expected to have a blink-182 collab in the bag for later this year.

City Girls, meanwhile, have been tapped by Issa Rae to serve as co-executive producers on her new HBO Max comedy Rap Shit.