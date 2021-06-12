Jay-Z sent a heartwarming text to Quavo congratulating him and Migos on their release of “Culture III.”

“That Avalanche song is beautiful,” Jay wrote in a captured screenshot shared to Instagram. “Congrats to you and the guys on the album. Peace God!” Quavo quickly returned the compliment. “Thanks OG. We put everything we had into this one,” he wrote.

After months of anticipation, Culture III finally dropped today. It came stacked with features from Drake, Future, Polo G, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Youngboy Never Broke Again, and the late Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. The album came at the tail end of a brief hiatus for the group, which Quavo recently said was for the best.

“We just started getting pulled away and just started grinding solo and it was like for a good cause, because we already knew like “Okay, cool.” Maybe these records can fit the three, but if it fits one of us, we could go to the moon, and we still going to pull each other and still bring us to the top,” Quavo told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview after “Straightenin” was released. “We felt like we was just super grounded, and working, and always on the moon. We had to come back to Atlanta to get to work.” The trio also surprised fans today by dropping the music video for “Modern Day” alongside the release of Culture III, and they also recently sat down with Complex to talk in more detail about the album.