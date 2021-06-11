The Migos have finally released their long-awaited album, Culture III.

Culture III dropped on Friday and features from Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Drake, Future, Polo G, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, as well as posthumous appearances from Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. The album follows the release of the project’s first single, “Straightenin” and was paired with a live, First Listen album release event on Apple Music with Zane Lowe.

The first two installments of the Migos’ Culture series launched the group into the stratosphere. Since then, they have been forging their own solo careers with their respective debut albums and being tapped for various features. Outside of music, life has also progressed tremendously for Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo. But to Quavo, this semi-separation to tend to their own careers and personal lives was necessary for Culture III’s creation.

“We just started getting pulled away and just started grinding solo and it was like for a good cause, because we already knew like “Okay, cool”. Maybe these records can fit the three, but if it fit one of us, we could go to the moon, and we still going to pull each other, and still bring us to the top, and once we get together and do our records, it’s going to make it just even bigger,” Quavo told Zane Lowe after the release of “Straightenin.” He continued, “So, I just… It wasn’t no strain on us. And we just felt like it wasn’t time yet to put music out. We felt like we was just super grounded, and working, and always on the moon. We had to come back to Atlanta to get to work.”

Rooting themselves has seemed to pay off since they are now ready to share Culture III with the world. Listen to the Migos’ new album featuring Justin Bieber, Drake, Future, Cardi B, and others below.