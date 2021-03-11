Jack Harlow drops off the video for his latest single, “Already Best Friends,” featuring Chris Brown.

For this visual, Breezy and Harlow take over a tropical landscape. While partying, Jack and Chris both run into their own pair of women. From there, they make the song’s lyrics come to life.

“Two girls with him, he told he ain’t have a preference,” Harlow croons on the chorus with Chris Brown adding background vocals. “Met last week and they already best friends.”

“Already Best Friends” is the latest track to be highlighted off Jack Harlow’s debut album, Thats What They All Say, which was released in December 2020. It follows the success of his four-time platinum hit, “What’s Poppin’,” and the singles “Tyler Hero” and “Way Out.”

Along with putting out hit singles, Jack Harlow teamed up with Quavo to play a 2-on-2 game against Lil Baby and 2 Chainz. After a few days of trash talk, Harlow and Quavo defeated Baby and Chainz to become the victors.

Watch Jack Harlow’s video for “Already Best Friends” featuring Chris Brown above.