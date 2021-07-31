G Herbo wrote a special message on Instagram to Miley Cyrus after the latter brought him out to perform during her Lollapalooza set last night in Chicago.

“MANNN WTF LAST NIGHT MIGHT’VE BEEN THE ONLY TIME IN MY LIFE I WAS EVER NERVOUS ON STAGE!” the rapper wrote in all caps on Instagram. “WHEN I WALKED OFF MY HEART WAS STILL BEATING KINDA FAST LOL I PERFORMED IN MY HOMETOWN IN FRONT OF 120,000 FANS SIDE BY SIDE WITH MILEY CYRUS!” She thanked Miley for the opportunity and said being from the east side of Chicago that the performance meant a lot to him and that it was a “big deal.”

The Chicago-bred emcee has been riding high since the release of his new album 25 at the beginning of July. He recently hopped on the mic and dropped off a freestyle to J. Cole’s “95 South” for Revolt’s Off Top segment. He also recently sat down with Big Tigger, Rapsody, and DJ Nyla Simone to discuss his impending joint project with Lil Bibby, which he teased back in February. “We never really sat down, like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna lock in for a month, two months straight,’” he said. “That’s really like one of my best friends, so we never established a working relationship between us. So that’s why we never finished the project. It was supposed to been done.”

Meanwhile, Miley recently came for Elon Musk on Twitter after he revealed Hannah Montana’s true identity to the world. “What the fuck [Elon Musk] ?!?! I told you that in confidence,” she wrote Monday shortly after Musk fired off the revelation. “You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!”