G Herbo appeared on a new episode of Revolt’s Off Top to freestyle over J. Cole’s “95 South” off the North Carolina rapper’s recent album The Off-Season.

“Them cold nights was sad and lonely/Felt the devil on me, demons they forever on me/That’s why I got it on me/Rolling 30 deep but I’m forever lonely/’Cause I know the reaper slide on me, he don’t care ’bout my homies,” Herbo raps on the personal three-minute freestyle.

In addition to the freestyle, the Chicago native sat down with Big Tigger, Rapsody, and DJ Nyla Simone to discuss a myriad of subjects, including Herb’s impending joint project with Lil Bibby. Herbo explained that while the two are close, their past collaborations have been the product of them just having fun in the studio.

“We never really sat down, like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna lock in for a month, two months straight,’” he said. “That’s really like one of my best friends, so we never established a working relationship between us. So that’s why we never finished the project. It was supposed to been done.”

Elsewhere, Herbo shared his opinion about drill music and its evolution in New York and the UK. “When we came out, [drill] had such like a crazy wave,” he said. “It spread like wildfire, and we didn’t really understand what we was doing; we didn’t understand the influence and the impact it had on the rest of the world. So when I seen it, it was a good thing for me. I wanted to embrace it.”

He also explained that the newest iterations of the genre inspired his Rowdy Rebel-featuring song “Drill” on Herb’s latest album 25. Watch the interview below: