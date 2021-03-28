While things seemed to be on the up-and-up for Famous Dex after he reportedly checked into rehab in December, it looks like he’s found himself in another jam. The Chicago rapper is now facing multiple charges, spanning domestic violence and gun possession.

TMZ reports he’s been hit with a total of 19 charges from three different incidents, with two of them involving ex-girlfriends. In November, cops were called to his home for a domestic dispute with a woman who was discovered with cuts on her skin. Dex subsequently had a standoff with SWAT, with police believing he had created a barrier in the residence with guns after purportedly hurting the woman. He’s been charged with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, and defacing property for the incident.

He’s also facing another set of similar charges for a second incident involving a different woman: corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, inflicting bodily injury, exhibiting a firearm, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property, and illegal possession of a firearm. Here, Dex allegedly physically harmed the woman in October.

Lastly, there’s the third incident, where he was arrested for possessing a concealed firearm. He was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over for a traffic stop, and upon searching the vehicle, cops allegedly found a loaded gun under his seat. According to TMZ, he was barred from carrying a weapon because of a restraining order, so he was charged for that and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

With all of those charges, Dex could reportedly find himself in prison for up to 18 years. This news follows his own allegations of being the victim of an armed robbery earlier this month, where thieves reportedly took a $50,000 watch and thousands of dollars in cash.