Famous Dex, who was reported earlier this month to have been robbed of a $50,000 watch and thousands in cash at gunpoint, has been arrested in North Hollywood for carrying a concealed firearm.

On Wednesday, TMZ—which first reported the arrest—said Dex was a passenger in a vehicle that was initially pulled over by Los Angeles Police Department officers for not having a rear license plate in the North Hollywood area. During the traffic stop, according to their report, Dex attempted to walk away but was ultimately detained.

A search of the vehicle is said to have shown that one of the passengers was currently on probation, as well as resulted in the discovery of a loaded gun under Dex’s seat. An online records search shows that Dex was arrested at approximately 6:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday and booked at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys. A bail amount for the felony charge was set at $35,000.

Complex has reached out to an LAPD spokesperson for additional comment.

As of late, Dex is been quite active on Instagram and has been gearing up to begin launching new music videos weekly. This week, he teased a new one on the way from director @benregulr.

Back in October, Dex linked up with Trippie Redd for the new song and video “Solar System,” which appears on Dex’s 2020 album Diana.

In December, it was reported that Dex had checked into rehab for unspecified reasons.