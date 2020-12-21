Rapper Famous Dex has reportedly checked into rehab with the help of Rich the Kid after fans and NLE Choppa expressed concern over his drug use.

AllHipHop reports that Dex has entered rehab for unspecified reasons, although the news comes after the NLE Choppa publicly called on Dex's label 300 Entertainment to help him before his alleged drug use got worse. As XXL pointed out, fans recently expressed concern for Dex over the weekend after he shared a since-deleted video of himself in which he appeared especially frail and possibly intoxicated.

"@famousdex we all proud of you bro," Rich the Kid wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post of him with Dex, suggesting the reports of rehab are true. Dex on his Instagram Story, meanwhile, posted a simple message to his fans. "Be back soon," he wrote alongside heart emojis. The traveling in his Rolls Royce and private jet suggests he was heading to a rehab facility. It's unclear how long Dex will be in rehab for, but with how his fans and collaborators have expressed concern it seems it's overdue.

NLE Choppa was one of the first to highlight that Dex has been struggling with alleged drug abuse for a while now. "I've never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y'all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y'all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest," Choppa wrote. "Help dude out, or somebody who already is in her ear uplift dude he NEEDING it." Dex responded at the time by expressing his appreciation for Choppa showing that he cares, but "the world on drugs and I look mighty dam fine."

Complex has reached out to a representative of Famous Dex for comment.