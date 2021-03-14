Chicago rapper Famous Dex was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Authorities told the outlet that the rapper claims he got together with a friend who allowed Dex to borrow a $50,000 watch for a video shoot. After the friend gave Dex the watch, the rapper said he was followed by unknown assailants. When the rapper stopped his car, he recalled that several men pulled guns on him and demanded the expensive watch and thousands of dollars he had on his person.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Back in December, Dex reportedly checked into rehab after fans and NLE Choppa voiced concern over the rapper’s suspected heavy drug use. Rich the Kid helped the Chicago native check into rehab.

“I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y’all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest,” Choppa wrote at the time. “Help dude out, or somebody who already is in her ear uplift dude he NEEDING it.”

Dex responded to NLE after he made the comments, saying he appreciated the rapper’s love and support. “He cares, at least somebody cares,” Dex explained. “He didn’t say nothing wrong, at least somebody cares. I just wanted to say I really appreciated the love and support, but the world on drugs and I look mighty dam fine.”

Since then, Dex seems to be doing much better and is remaining quite active on Instagram.