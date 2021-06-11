Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto have dropped off their new track “Fast Lane” from the soundtrack to the latest Fast & Furious franchise entry, F9: The Fast Saga.

Last week, the F9 soundtrack single “I Won” from Ty Dolla Sign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn dropped to streaming services. The stacked soundtrack also features Offset, Skepta, Project Pat, ASAP Rocky, Myke Towers, Rico Nasty, RZA, Sean Paul, and many more. The 14-song project, which will be released via Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures, will be out on June 17.

F9, which was directed by Justin Lin, is scheduled to hit U.S. movie theaters on June 25. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and others are starring in the movie. F9 released internationally back in May and pulled in some impressive numbers. The movie scored an impressive $162.4 million just in its first weekend out at the box office.

While you wait for the film to be released stateside, take a listen to Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto’s “Fast Lane” below via Spotify or up top through YouTube.