Ty Dolla Sign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn drop off the newest single from the F9 soundtrack, “I Won.”

The aptly titled track hit streaming platforms on Friday and follows the reveal of the soundtrack’s star-studded tracklist. Along with Ty Dolla Sign, Harlow, and 24kGoldn, the album will also feature Pop Smoke, ASAP Rocky, Offset, Skepta, Project Pat, and more.

Outside of this single, Ty Dolla Sign has been keeping himself busy by tapping in with YG and Mozzy for an appearance on their new joint project, Kommunity Service. As for Jack Harlow, he recently starred in an episode of Hot Ones. He’s also celebrating his successful debut album, Thats What They All Say. 24kGoldn released a new project, his debut album El Dorado, back in March. The 13-song album boasts appearances from Future, DaBaby, and Swae Lee.

In addition to giving fans a taste of how the soundtrack will sound, Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures dropped a link to preorder the full project which will release on June 17. The movie will be out on June 25, 2021.

In the meantime, listen to “I Won” up top via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.