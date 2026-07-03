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Photograph of Latto at the BET Awards
Music

Watch Latto's Hometown Concert Stream Live From Atlanta

Latto is wrapping up her 777 Tour in her hometown of Atlanta. The performance will be streamed live on the Amazon Music app and Twitch channel.

tara mahadevan1546 days ago
Kodak Black performing at Rolling Loud
Music

Kodak Black Responds to Speculation Latto Saying an Artist Made It Difficult to Clear Feature Over DM Was About Him

Kodak Black responded to speculation Latto's comments about a male artist not clearing a feature on her project '777' were in fact about him.

tara mahadevan1578 days ago
Latto performing at Atlanta festival
Music

Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name

Even though Latto officially changed her name earlier this year, she’s still fielding questions about her original sobriquet, and took the time to answer one.

tara mahadevan1660 days ago
Big Latto at the BET Awards 2021
Music

Latto Claps Back at Cleveland Rapper Big Indo, Who Claims Latto Stole Her Song and Aesthetic (UPDATE)

Latto fired back at a female rapper from Cleveland, Ohio who said Latto stole her song and aesthetic, after Latto teased a new song on Instagram.

tara mahadevan1664 days ago
winston
Music

North Carolina City Sued After Canceling a Music Festival Due to 'Chance of Violence and Gang Activity'

The city of Winston-Salem is being sued after canceling a hip-hop festival headlined by Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, and Big Latto from fear of 'gang activity.'

Jordan Rose1829 days ago
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fast-lane-durk-latto-don-toliver
Music

Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto Link on "Fast Lane" From 'F9' Soundtrack

Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto have dropped off “Fast Lane” from the soundtrack to the latest 'Fast &amp; Furious' franchise entry, 'F9: The Fast Saga .'

Abel Shifferaw1863 days ago
Rain Down
Music

OG Parker Drops Debut Single "Rain Down" f/ Chris Brown, Latto, PnB Rock, and Layton Greene

OG Parker reinvents himself as a headline artist with the release of his new single “Rain Down” featuring Chris Brown, Latto, Layton Greene, and PnB Rock.

Xavier Hamilton1869 days ago
Latto — "The Biggest"
Music

Latto Addresses Name Change on New Single "The Biggest"

Latto also makes it clear on “The Biggest” that she wasn’t swayed by internet/social media trolls to change her stage name. "The Biggest" dropped on Friday.

Xavier Hamilton1884 days ago
latto new name
Music

Mulatto Confirms Rap Name Change (UPDATE)

Mulatto has a new stage name, which is now listed on her Spotify and Apple Music pages. A teaser for her upcoming single also uses the new moniker.

Brenton Blanchet1886 days ago
Chris Brown
Music

Watch Chris Brown and Young Thug's "Go Crazy" Remix Video f/ Future, Mulatto, and Lil Durk

Chris Brown and Young Thug's hit single "Go Crazy" recently received a remix treatment with Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto, and now there's a video for it.

Jordan Rose1919 days ago
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Mulatto
Music

Renni Rucci Hits Back at Mulatto on 'Beatbox' Freestyle

Shortly after Mulatto dropped a freestyle to SpottemGottem’s popular “BeatBox” track, rapper Renni Rucci responded with some heat of her own.

Philip Lewis1951 days ago
brs
Music

BRS Kash Drops Video for “Kash App” f/ Mulatto

BRS Kash connects with fellow Atlanta native Mulatto to deliver the high-energy visuals for their new song "Kash App," directed by Omar Jones.

Jordan Rose1961 days ago
duece
Music

Duke Deuce Releases 'Duke Nukem' Album f/ Offset, ASAP Ferg, Lil Keed, and More

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce links up with a star-studded cast of ASAP Ferg, Offset, Lil Keed, Mulatto, and more to deliver his new album 'Duke Nukem.'

Jordan Rose1967 days ago
go crazy remix
Music

Young Thug and Chris Brown Tap Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto for "Go Crazy" (Remix)

Thug and Chris Brown have dropped off the remix to their chart-topping collaborative song “Go Crazy,” with new features from Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto.

tara mahadevan1975 days ago

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