24KGoldn

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Directed By: Andrew Sandler & 24kGoldn
Music

24kGoldn Drops Video for Travis Barker-Assisted Track "In My Head"

In conjunction with the release, Goldn rolled out an immersive virtual concert on Roblox, which will include his first public performance of "In My Head."

Joshua Espinoza1575 days ago
Cover art for Internet Money single 'Options' featuring 24kGoldn
Music

Internet Money Links With 24kGoldn for New Song "Options"

Internet Money has tapped the melodic talents of California's 24kGoldn for their guitar-driven track "Options." Give it a listen and catch the lyric video here.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1618 days ago
Lil Tecca and 24kGoldn
Music

Lil Tecca Joins 24kGoldn for New Song and Video "Prada"

Six months since dropping his debut album 'El Dorado,' 24kGoldn taps Lil Tecca for his latest single "Prada." The song arrives alongside a music video.

Brad Callas1744 days ago
24k
Music

Quavo Joins 24kGoldn and HVME for New Single "Alright"

On the new single “Alright,” 24kGoldn and Quavo croon over HVME's pop-leaning instrumental with the melodies that helped make them household names.

Xavier Hamilton1821 days ago
24kGoldn ComplexLand
Sports

24kGoldn Is Coming to ComplexLand to Talk NBA Playoffs and More

During ComplexLand, NBA fans will be treated to a daily chat with Pierce Simpson about all things Playoffs. Plus, 24kGoldn as a guest and special giveaways.

Brandon Constantine1859 days ago
Advertisement
'F9'
Music

Stream Jack Harlow, Ty Dolla Sign, and 24kGoldn's "I Won" From the 'F9' Soundtrack

Along with the new song, Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures dropped a link to preorder the full soundtrack which will release on June 17.

Xavier Hamilton1870 days ago
el-dorado
Music

24kGoldn Releases Debut Album 'El Dorado' f/ DaBaby, Future, Swae Lee, and More

24kGoldn's electric debut studio album 'El Dorado' has finally arrived featuring DaBaby, Future, and Swae Lee. He will host an exclusive TikTok concert tomorrow

Jordan Rose1940 days ago
24kgoldn video
Music

24kGoldn Releases Video for New Track "3, 2, 1"

24kGoldn has unveiled his first single and video of 2021, "3, 2, 1," as he gears up for his debut album 'El Dorado,' set to release March 26.

tara mahadevan1975 days ago
Lil Pump performs during the 2020 Adult Video
Music

Lil Pump, Tyga, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and Others Attend Maskless Party in Miami

Gucci Mane, Tyga, Lil Pump, Lil Baby, and others attended a 150-person party that was held in the backyard of former reality TV star Lisa Hochstein.

Xavier Hamilton2005 days ago
24kGoldn "Coco" video f/ DaBaby
Music

24kGoldn Releases Video for New "Coco" Track f/ DaBaby

Weeks after releasing his DaBaby-assisted "Coco" track, the San Francisco rapper/singer has gifted fans with its official video.

Joshua Espinoza2039 days ago
Advertisement
24kgoldn dababy
Music

DaBaby Joins 24kGoldn on "Coco"

DaBaby and 24kGoldn team up for the San Francisco artist's new song "Coco," which follows the success of his chart-topping hit "Mood" with Iann Dior.

tara mahadevan2051 days ago
halloween
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Links With 24kGoldn and Tommy Lee for New Song "Climb"

The song is featured in the special Audio Up podcast series 'Halloween in Hell,' starring iconic rock drummer Tommy Lee as the devil himself.

Trace William Cowen2073 days ago
mood
Music

Listen to 24kGoldn's "Mood" Remix f/ Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Iann Dior

24kGoldn has just connected with Justin Bieber and J Balvin to deliver a remix to his mega-hit track "Mood."

Jordan Rose2080 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App