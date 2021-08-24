Just days after hitting the Summer Jam stage and addressing his homophobic comments in person for a stadium, DaBaby has decided to share some more thoughts on wax.

On Tuesday, DaBaby literally pulled out the tissues and took things further by dropping his “Whole Lotta Money (Freestyle),” paying homage and referencing BIA and Sandy Cheeks while joking about being canceled since his rant at Rolling Loud Miami.

“Yeah, whole lotta n***as with Glocks and pistols/Whole lotta hundreds in knots, they Crip blue,” DaBaby raps in the opening bars as he fake cries. “N***as think I’m somewhere cryin’ with tissues/Certified, internet or not, I’ll get with you.”

When the camera pans to DaBaby crying, the words “Starring DaBaby cancelled ass” appear next to him, poking even more fun at the public’s current perception of the rapper.