Crybaby

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Latest Stories

GloRilla with long hair and tattoos stands in a red-lit setting, wearing a halter top and large hoop earrings.
Music

GloRilla Says She 'Hates' When People Online Record Themselves Crying

The 25-year-old rapper says she doesn't approve of people bringing the drama to social media.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
DaBaby freestyle
Music

DaBaby Jokes About Being Canceled in "Whole Lotta Money (Freestyle)" Video

DaBaby addressed the public's perception of him in his latest freestyle, also paying homage to BIA and pulling out a box of tissues to fake-cry.

Brenton Blanchet1788 days ago
mcmuffin
Life

'Officer Karen' Mocked for Bizarrely Tearful Video About Having to Wait for McMuffin Order

Amid global protests calling attention to police brutality and systemic racism, this cop decided now was the time to go emo over a McMuffin.

Trace William Cowen2221 days ago
peep
Music

Lil Peep's 2016 'Crybaby' Mixtape Hits Streaming Services on Fourth Anniversary

Peep's fourth tape, a fan favorite, makes a surprise appearance on all major streaming services to mark the fourth anniversary of its release.

Trace William Cowen2229 days ago

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