Latest Stories
GloRilla Says She 'Hates' When People Online Record Themselves Crying
The 25-year-old rapper says she doesn't approve of people bringing the drama to social media.
DaBaby Jokes About Being Canceled in "Whole Lotta Money (Freestyle)" Video
DaBaby addressed the public's perception of him in his latest freestyle, also paying homage to BIA and pulling out a box of tissues to fake-cry.
'Officer Karen' Mocked for Bizarrely Tearful Video About Having to Wait for McMuffin Order
Amid global protests calling attention to police brutality and systemic racism, this cop decided now was the time to go emo over a McMuffin.
Lil Peep's 2016 'Crybaby' Mixtape Hits Streaming Services on Fourth Anniversary
Peep's fourth tape, a fan favorite, makes a surprise appearance on all major streaming services to mark the fourth anniversary of its release.