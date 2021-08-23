After getting dropped from lineup after lineup over the last few weeks following his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby still had a crowd to win over tonight at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

And before he hit the stage to break into “Rockstar” Sunday night at Met Life, he had some backlash to address via a pre-taped video message shown on the stadium’s screen. But that was before he had a live mic in his hands.

“[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash,” DaBaby said. “So hats off to y’all for that… They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago. And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward.”

Shortly after the pre-recorded video played, and while he broke into his Megan Thee Stallion hit “Cry Baby,” DaBaby then elaborated on his thoughts.

“Check this out,” he said. “Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being cry babies.”

As previously reported, DaBaby is also set to perform at Boosie Badazz’ Boosie Bash—on the same bill as Lil Baby and others—after the rapper defended DaBaby’s comments in his own homophobic rant this month. DaBaby has also recently joked about pivoting to R&B after backlash over his comments following an apology.