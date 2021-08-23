DaBaby may have been dropped from several festival lineups over his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami a few weeks back, but Boosie Badazz—who defended the rapper’s homophobic rant and made some comments of his own—has now given him the space to perform.

As part of Boosie’s Boosie Bash, a Baton Rouge show at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Aug. 28, the rapper is curating performances from Lil Baby, Coi Leray, Bobby Shmurda, and Stunna 4 Vegas, among others.

“Boosie Bash, Aug. 28,” DaBaby says in a clip promoting the show. “Baton Rouge, Lousiana. Live show killa! Dumb shit.”

Boosie took to Instagram earlier this month, after DaBaby was beginning to see backlash over his homophobic rant, to complain about the public’s perspective on the rapper. As a result, yet another Instagram account of his was reportedly deactivated following the rant.

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie says. “It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

DaBaby has still been active on social media, just recently joking with fans that he’ll be turning to R&B now that he’s been “canceled.”

“They done canceled yo daddy twin,” DaBaby captioned a clip of him and his daughter. “I’m switching to R&B, fuck a rap.”