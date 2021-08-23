Boosie Badazz took to the Breakfast Club on Monday morning in an effort to defend his homophobic rant from earlier this month.

During the conversation, Boosie—who just added DaBaby to his Boosie Bash lineup after the Charlotte artist’s own homophobic rant—reiterated his statements, and his views on Lil Nas X.

“I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion. … If you say anything, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar,” he said. “You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore.”

Charlamagne and his co-hosts told Boosie they disagree and pointed to the lyrical content of many tracks. Boosie then elaborated on his views on Lil Nas X, sharing that his concerns over X stripping onstage were for “strong, young Black men.”

“If you were trying to raise [kids], would you be cool with sitting there and trying to watch Nas X go up there and take his clothes off?” he asked Charlamagne, before saying the host is “part of the problem.”