Jay-Z turned up on both Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, but Chief Keef thinks it’s about time Hov put out his own album, too.

In a simple tweet shared on Thursday, Chief Keef wrote, “Somebody tell JayZ drop a album n put me on dat mf.”

What makes Keef’s tweet extra interesting, though, is Lil Durk’s reply. “I am,” he wrote, without giving anything else away. Jay hasn’t indicated that he’s working on a new album, but he hasn’t dropped a solo record since 2017’s 4:44. It could be that Durk let slip that there’s a new Hov release on the way, and his latest guest verses at least indicate that he’s been in the studio. Still, it’s far from an official confirmation.

It’s also worth pointing out that Durk was on both Donda and CLB, as was Jay. They weren’t the only ones, though, as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, and Ty Dolla Sign also showed up on both highly anticipated releases.

Jay previously referenced Chief Keef on “Apeshit,” the single from is collaborative album with Beyoncé, Everything Is Love.

“I’m like Chief Keef meet Rafiki, who been lyin’ king to you?” he rapped on the track.

Here’s hoping Jay can finally hop on a track with Keef in the near future.