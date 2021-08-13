Bobby Shmurda has inked a new management deal with Roc Nation as he continues to work on new music and his debut album.

According to The New York Times, the Brooklyn rapper also has a number of collaborations in the vault with artists like Swae Lee, DaBaby, and Migos, with the shared factor being “rhythm and movement,” the paper writes.

“We’re going to be dancing 24/7,” Shmurda said. “When I dance, it’s to show you that I came through the struggle, but I overcame it and we’re still overcoming it.”

Speculation about Roc Nation’s involvement in Bobby’s music career surfaced back in June after the rapper shared a video that showed him at the company’s office. The rapper was also spotted at a Fourth of July party that was hosted by Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin. Jay-Z also attended the event.

Shmurda’s “freshened-up record deal,” as NYT described it, includes the same management team that worked with Meek Mill following his release from prison.