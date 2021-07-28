Bobby Shmurda has joined forces with Eladio Carrion, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee on the Remix for Carrion’s track, “TATA,” which comes with gritty and electrifying visuals.

Shmurda slides with the Latin rap duo of J Balvin and Eladio Carrion, with the artists flipping back and forth from spitting in Spanish and English. As the scenes in the video shift from the streets to the trenches to MTA service busses, Daddy Yankee appears lounging on a hammock to close “TATA” out.

Before jumping on the “TATA” remix, Bobby Shmurda returned to a festival stage for the first time this past weekend as he made a special guest appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. Despite only being on for roughly 20-minutes, the New York rapper delivered fan-favorite tracks like “Computers” and “Hot N*gga,” while also playing some unreleased songs.

As an eyewitness to Shmurda christening the Rolling Loud stage, I must say, the only time during the entire festival that I thought I might lose my life was when I was struggling with 75,000 other humans to Shmoney dance in Bobby’s direct line of vision. That’s to say: he had the ground moving and looks ready to take on more live events.

Bobby is also set to appear in Made in America, which will be taking place in Philadelphia at the beginning of September. Other acts include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more.

Watch the video for Bobby Shmurda, Eladio Carrion, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee’s “TATA” remix up top.