Beyoncé has shared her new song “Be Alive,” which soundtracked the King Richard film trailer.

Starring Will Smith, the movie focuses on Richard Williams while he coaches and raises his daughters, Venus and Serena Williams as their stars rise in the tennis world.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Smith said about “Be Alive.” He continued, “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.” According to EW, the collaboration happened after a film screening. “Be Alive” is featured in the closing credits of the film.

King Richard is executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams, and their sister Isha Price. It stars Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott, with Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton playing the sisters.

King Richard arrives in theaters on Nov. 19 and will also stream to HBO Max. Until then, stream Beyoncé’s track “Be Alive” below.