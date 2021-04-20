America may have Method Man, Redman, and (…ahem) Afroman. But Canada is no slouch when it comes to MCs waxing poetic about puffing lye. Our famous B.C. bud has helped fuel some underground, criminally underrated rappers who add poignancy and nuance to their smoke odes. On the other end of the spectrum (a few time zones east) sit the world’s biggest pop acts, casually spitting about sharing spliffs with their ladies and their crews. Add a pioneering ’90s posse cut with low-key THC allusions, and you have a list of formidable True North toke tracks. So go on and inhale the buzz-inducing songs below—but don’t forget to be generous and pass them on to your friends, just like you’d pass a j.