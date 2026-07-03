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From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.Alex Nino Gheciu
Weed has fuelled some of Canada's best bangers. From Drake to Backxwash to Choclair, here are the country's most potent lyrics about getting high.Kyle Mullin
The best albums of the year, according to Canada's finest MCs, from Roy Woods to KILLY to Haviah Mighty.Alex Nino Gheciu
After a hit with The Weeknd and Future, the Quebec producer's career hit a roadblock: he got banned from the U.S. But with the ban now over, he's ready to work.Alex Nino Gheciu