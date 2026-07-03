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Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Dr. Bushman, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Classified

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos995 days ago
Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1222 days ago
Nav performing at Coachella
Music

Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards

According to CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud, the Juno Awards nominees for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year have been announced.

Louis Pavlakos1265 days ago
A photo from the DOJ of documents at Trump estate
Life

DOJ Details Alleged ‘Obstructive Conduct’ Over Classified Materials at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in New Filing

The newly released filing from the DOJ gives a detailed look into the status of the investigation preceding the search, as well as what was allegedly found.

Trace William Cowen1417 days ago
Cyhi The Prynce attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound
Music

CyHi on Kanye’s Trump Support: ‘When I Feel Like God Has a Calling for Someone, I Can’t Step in the Middle Of It'

CyHi assured fans that Kanye West is indeed well-informed on the political topics he discusses, partially because 'Ye "gets classified information."

Xavier Hamilton1957 days ago
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Music

Classified Asks You to "Pick Your Poison" on New Single

The latest track off the Nova Scotia MC's forthcoming EP Time.

Complex Canada2168 days ago
classified dax snak the ripper
Music

Premiere: Classified Links Up With Dax & Snak the Ripper for "Rap Sh*t" Video

We premiere the Halifax emcee's grimy new video, featuring Ottawa's Dax & BC's Snak the Ripper.

Alex Nino Gheciu2348 days ago
Ivanka Trump in DC
Life

Ivanka Trump Used a Personal Email Account to Discuss Government Business

Nonpartisan watchdog group, American Oversight has uncovered that Ivanka Trump used a personal email address to discuss and send official White House business.

tara mahadevan2797 days ago

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