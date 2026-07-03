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Music

Watch Taaylee G, Tamir, YSN Fab, And Zach Zoya Perform "Northern Touch" At The Legacy Awards

Taaylee G, Tamir, YSN Fab, and Zach Zoya were joined by the original performers Kardinal Offishall, Red1 of Rascalz, Choclair, and Thrust.

Erik Leijon1025 days ago
Music

Kardinal Offishall Unearths Seth Rogen Interview Where He Calls 'Northern Touch' The Canadian 'Stairway To Heaven'

The legendary rapper unearthed an interview between Seth Rogen and Nardwuar that showed just how impactful "Northern Touch" was on Canadian culture.

Louis Pavlakos1113 days ago
Choclair Red1 Kardinal Offishall for D'USSÉ
Music

Kardinal Offishall and Red1 from Rascalz on "Northern Touch" Turning 25

Canadian rap classic “Northern Touch” is turning 25. Kardinal Offishall and Red1 of Rascalz talked about the hit and anniversary party sponsored by D’USSÉ.

Erik Leijon1229 days ago
Canadian rapper kardinal offishall
Music

"Northern Touch" 25th Anniversary Pop-Up Event To Take Place In Downtown Toronto

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Canadian hip hop group Rascalz’s game-changing song “Northern Touch,” a pop-up event named will take place in Toronto

Louis Pavlakos1247 days ago
Cree rapper Joey Stylez press photo
Music

Joey Stylez Drops New Album 'Horsethieves & Bootleggers,' Executive Produced by DJ Kemo

Cree hip hop artist Joey Stylez dropped his new album today titled Horsethieves &amp; Bootleggers, a sprawling album about the issues he continuously faces.

Louis Pavlakos1280 days ago
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Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena
Music

Drake Unveils All Canadian North Stars Lineup for October World Weekend

The rapper has revealed the lineup for the first night of his October World Weekend festival, featuring Canadian artists he says “paved the way for all of us."

Alex Nino Gheciu1452 days ago
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Music

Great Hip-Hop Songs You Haven't Listened to in Years

There's no better time than the present to revisit some of the best hip-hop music from back in the day.

Adam Aziz3566 days ago

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