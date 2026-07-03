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Daylight Savings
Life

British Columbia Announces The End Of Time Changes For Daylight Saving

The province of British Columbia has announced an official end to time changes for daylight saving, permanently adopting daylight time.

Christopher Turner137 days ago
Life

Fake Google Maps Trail Gets Hiker Stranded On Cliff

Google Maps had reportedly mapped out a path where there was no visible trail.

Louis Pavlakos977 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Canadian Band Spiritbox On "Cobra" Rock Remix

"We love you Megan, it was an honor to collab with you," the Canadian band commented on Instagram.

Louis Pavlakos982 days ago
Life

Woman Allegedly Falsely Claimed To Be A Lawyer, Got Client To Clean Her House

She reportedly got her client to clean her house for 140 hours in exchange for legal services.

Louis Pavlakos999 days ago
Life

Real Estate Agent Fined $20,000 For Chugging Container of Milk In Seller's House

Several clients also dropped him as an agent following the incident.

Louis Pavlakos1086 days ago
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Kermit and Fozzy from the Muppets
Life

Canadians React to 'Uniquely Perfect' AI-Generated Muppets Based on Each Province

Canadian History Ehx host Craig Baird tweeted a thread of AI-generated Muppets that represent each Canadian province and territory and Canadians reacted.

Louis Pavlakos1158 days ago
Statue in Surrey British Columbia
Life

Father and Son Stabbed at Hospital While Visiting Another Patient

Surrey RCMP arrested a man after he reportedly stabbed a father and son unprovoked in the Surrey Memorial Hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night.

Louis Pavlakos1159 days ago
Judge hitting a gavel in a courtroom
Life

Maid Awarded Over $45,000 After Being Fired for Cancer Diagnosis

The BC Human Rights Tribunal has ordered a BC couple who fired a caregiver after she received a cancer diagnosis to compensate her with over $45,000.

Louis Pavlakos1201 days ago
Beach at North Saanich British Columbia
Life

Municipal Councillor Resigns after Calling the Town Mayor 'Mr. Hitler'

City Councillor Brett Smyth of North Saanich, B.C. resigned last week after referring to the town’s mayor as “Mr. Hitler” during a public council meeting.

Louis Pavlakos1206 days ago
a goat grazing in a park photo
Life

Family Finds Stray Goat Moved In While They Were on Vacation

A family in Prince George, British Columbia was surprised to find a goat had taken shelter inside their home while they were on vacation in Mexico.

Louis Pavlakos1209 days ago
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uber eats sign on window outside
Life

Unsolicited Uber Eats Orders Keep Getting Delivered to Homes in New Westminster, B.C.

Everyone loves a free meal, but in New Westminster, B.C., residents are receiving a flurry of unsolicited Uber Eats orders flooding their doorsteps.

Louis Pavlakos1216 days ago
canadian elite basketball league
Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League Announces Television Deal with TSN for 2023 Season

TSN has partnered with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) where the sports channel will air select games throughout the 2023 season.

Louis Pavlakos1220 days ago
photo of playa del carmen
Life

Canadian Man Arrested In Connection With Death of Canadian Woman in Mexico

A Canadian man has been detained in Mexico after suspicions that he was involved in the murder of Kiara Agnew, a woman from Dawson Creek, B.C.

Louis Pavlakos1230 days ago
Pigeon staring into the distance
Life

Pigeon Wearing 'Backpack' Full of Meth Caught at a British Columbia Prison Yard

In an Abbotsford, British Columbia prison yard, officials busted and apprehended a pigeon on the grounds wearing a “backpack” full of crystal meth inside.

Erik Leijon1285 days ago
Old Facebook logo on web browser
Life

British Columbia Judge Asks "What Is A Social Media Post?" During Hearing

The British Columbia judge presiding over the Lambda Cabaret COVID-19 restrictions case asked what a social media post was and "what is" Facebook.

Louis Pavlakos1319 days ago
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Gavel for court story crime
Life

Marriage Annulment Cancelled After Ex-Wife Was Found to Be An "Imposter"

In an attempt to get his marriage annulled, a B.C. man used a woman to pose as his ex-wife over a “remote audio connection” in court to deny her her pension.

Louis Pavlakos1332 days ago
OVO store in Toronto when it opened
Life

OVO Opens Second British Columbia Store in Burnaby

October’s Very Own is expanding its presence in British Columbia by opening a new store in Metrotown Mall in Burnaby, their second store in the province.

Louis Pavlakos1388 days ago

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