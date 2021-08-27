After getting the seal of approval from both The Weeknd and Hov himself, Belly has released his new star-studded project, See You Next Wednesday.

“Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval. Hov and Abel. That being said, I can officially say the album is done,” Belly said in a statement.

The 15-track outing features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Nas, Gunna, Young Thug, PnB Rock, Moneybagg Yo, NAV, Big Sean, and of course, Abel himself. The Canadian rapper’s new record is his first since 2018’s Immigrant, and he teased the release of the project by dropping three singles throughout the summer: “Better Believe,” “Zero Love,” and “Money on the Table.”

Belly also marked the occasion of the album drop by sharing the video for his track “Die For It” featuring The Weeknd and Nas. Check out the visuals, which were directed by James Larese, up top.

Last Wednesday, Belly sat down with Isaiah Rashad for a candid interview with Amazon Music’s Wayno. Both emcees talked about what it was like putting together their highly-anticipated new works, with Belly speaking more on his songwriting contribution to Abel’s 2020’s blockbuster masterpiece After Hours. “Rap is always gonna be my top thing, that’s like the love of my life,” Belly said. “Rap is what changed my life and opened more doors than I can ever even explain. But I think there’s fun in all of it. Just being in the studio, being able to create.” He also said that See You Next Wednesday isn’t gonna be the rapper’s sole release of 2021. “One thing I do wanna do is put out another album before the year is out. That’s definitely the goal, and if I do that, then I can tour both next year.”

Check out See You Next Wednesday below.