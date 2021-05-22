Legendary producer The Alchemist took to Twitter this morning to announce he’s hidden an entire album on YouTube under a fake alias.

The producer, who has been on a collaborative tear this past year both in TV and music, lightly clowned his fans for not having found the project yet. “We hid a whole album on youtube under a fake name and youtube page,” Al wrote on Twitter. “Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet.” Some fans were quick to reply with their pick for what they thought the album was, while many used the opportunity to just plug their own music in hopes of garnering views.

It’s crazy that The Alchemist has already returned with new music considering how busy he’s been. After coming off the blockbuster success of his 2020 Grammy-nominated Freddie Gibbs collab Alfredo, the producer went on to link up with New York rap duo Armand Hammer for their project Haram. Shortly after, Al returned at the end of April with This Thing of Ours, a brand new solo EP with features from Earl Sweatshirt, Pink Siifu, Boldy James, Navy Blue, Maxo, and Sideshow. He also additionally contributed to Conway The Machine’s latest project La Maquina. Needless to say, the man has been grinding nonstop with all these hard-hitting collabs, and let’s hope he doesn’t stop anytime soon.

However, let’s also hope someone uncovers this hidden album soon. After all, we all could definitely use some more Alchemist tunes to kickstart our summer.