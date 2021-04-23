Ahead of next week’s release of his new This Thing of Ours EP, the Alchemist has dropped off a new track from the project featuring Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue.

Out now, “Nobles” marks Alchemist’s second collab with Earl this year. Back in March, Earl came through for “Falling Out the Sky,” a track off the Alchemist-produced Haram from Armand Hammer.

Stream “Nobles” below via Apple Music. The track is also available on Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, etc.

And here’s the video:

Alchemist’s production was all over Complex’s Best Albums of 2020 list, most notably in the form of the producer’s full-length team-up with Freddie Gibbs, Alfredo. Last May, Complex’s Shawn Setaro got Freddie and Alchemist to break down the 10-track album, which undeniably sees both artists operating at full creative capacity.

“When I make beats, I always have different people in mind,” Alchemist said at the time. “But with Freddie, once he goes, you got to get out of the way. It’s really about picking the right beats. We just sat with beats. Then, it was easy, I can’t even lie. That shit was very easy.”

Earl Sweatshirt, meanwhile, last released a full-length in 2018 in the form of Some Rap Songs, which was followed one year later with the eventually deluxe-ified Feet of Clay EP.

As for Navy Blue, the Brooklyn artist will next month released a collaborative album with AKAI SOLO titled True Sky. This week, the two released the first single “Incursio Fur,” featuring a video directed by Michael Petrow. Catch that below.