Freddie Gibbs is celebrating his Grammy nomination for the Alchemist-produced Alfredo with a small capsule collection of new merch.

Alfredo has gotten a nod for “Best Rap Album,” and ahead of the Grammys next month, he’s released three T-shirts and a hoodie to mark the occasion. Featuring an original illustration from Frko Rico, the pieces come as part of a collaboration with 40s & Shorties. Complemented with a cartoon take on Gibbs wearing his ESGN chain and a beer bottle-style trophy, the collection is available to purchase on the 40s & Shorties webstore now.

The T-shirts are currently going for $35, while the hoodie is stacked at $85.

Image via Gina Prendimano

“I’m expecting to be nominated ever year,” he told Complex, with a laugh, recently. “Naw, I didn’t think that they were going to nominate me. They didn’t nominate me last year for ‘Bandana’ so I was just like, ‘Maybe the type of music I’m making isn’t for the Grammys.’ I started thinking that. But they surprised me this year and I’m thankful, I’m humble about it, and I’m glad that I got invited to the party. … Win or lose, I’ve already won.”

Check out the collection above, and purchase it here.