Conway the Machine continues to keep the game in the Cobra Clutch with the release of his latest project, La Maquina.

The Griselda capo released La Maquina on Friday after teasing the project to his social media followers.

Along with the usual suspects, Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, La Maquina features, J.I.D, 2 Chainz, and more. There’s also a feature from Ludacris. The project’s backbone was delivered by a host of producers. Of course, Conway tapped in with Griselda’s in-house producer, Daringer, and made more magic with Alchemist, but he further showed his range by ripping through Murda Beatz and Don Cannon instrumentals.

Although La Maquina is sure to appease fans, it is another treat to hold listeners over while Conway perfects his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes. The tape also follows the release of his previous tapes, From King to a GOD and If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. Like La Maquina, these tapes feature several artists affiliated with Conway’s Drumwork Music Group.

Listen to Conway the Machine’s new mixtape, La Maquina, below.