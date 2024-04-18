Kanye West is reportedly being investigated by the LAPD for a battery incident on Tuesday night.

Per TMZ, police were told that 46-year-old Ye punched a stranger in the face after the man "allegedly pushed or grabbed West's wife, Bianca Censori."

The outlet claims Ye and Bianca left after the altercation and the alleged victim didn't need treatment for any injuries.

"We're told police plan on reaching out to Kanye for his side of the story, and will also speak to witnesses," TMZ adds.

Ye and Censori were spotted at Disneyland with Yung Lean earlier Tuesday. Enjoying the park on Star Wars Nite, they were also joined by designer Juliet Charlotte and director Aus Taylor.