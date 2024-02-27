Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Sued for 'Unauthorized Interpolation' by Donna Summer Estate

The estate has now filed a lawsuit against Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, and Ye’s record label, among others, and is seeking major damages and an injunction to block the distribution of “Good (Don’t Die).”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the estate was uncompromising when the two artists asked if they could sample “I Feel Love” on Jan. 31, 2024, a little over a week before Vultures 1 arrived. Ye’s interpolation of Donna’s song doesn’t shield him from copyright infringement because Summer’s estate remains in control of a portion of the copyright.

"In the face of these repeated denials, West and Co-Defendants attempted to get around this roadblock by instead making an unauthorized interpolation," the complaint said, per Pitchfork. "West and his Co-Defendants used the song’s iconic melody as the hook for their infringing song and essentially re-recorded almost verbatim key, instantly recognizable portions of 'I Feel Love' using a singer soundalike to Summer, with slight changes to the lyrics (also done without permission)."