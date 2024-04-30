Jon Bon Jovi Admits to Cheating on Wife, Says He Had ‘100 Girls in My Life’

The upcoming Jon Bon Jovi docuseries Thank You, Goodnight will enlighten Bon Jovi fans about the band's early rock days. Some of the singer's assumed cheating revelations have reportedly infuriated his wife, Dorothea Hurley.
According to Page Six, Hurley was noticeably absent from the New York City screening of the docuseries on April 25, a little over one week after attending the U.K. screening, where the couple appeared together. The absence comes shortly after Jovi made several possible references to cheating in his marriage, including in an interview with The Independent.
“These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” he told the publication. “It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to fuck up the home life, either.”
In ABC primetime special, Halfway There that premiered on Monday (April 29), Jovi joked that he "got away with murder" as the frontman of the New Jersey hard rock band. "I'm a rock 'n' roll star, I'm not a saint," he told ABC anchor Michael Strahan. "I'm not saying that there weren't 100 girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi."
However truthful, Jovi tried to clean up his statement afterwards. "If you think I was ever gonna jepordize my anything for believing that the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do."
He continued, "What kind of excess does a man need that's going to fuel that fire? It's just not worth it."
Jovi went on to praise his wife of 35 years for "what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right."
"She's certainly not afraid to call me out on something, but she's also there when I fall, and I'm there for her when she falls," he said.
However, Jovi's confessions might have stirred up some trouble in his marriage to Hurley. They've been together since high school in the '70s.
The couple shares four children, Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20.