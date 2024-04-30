Jon Bon Jovi Admits to Cheating on Wife, Says He Had ‘100 Girls in My Life’

The upcoming Jon Bon Jovi docuseries Thank You, Goodnight will enlighten Bon Jovi fans about the band's early rock days. Some of the singer's assumed cheating revelations have reportedly infuriated his wife, Dorothea Hurley.

According to Page Six, Hurley was noticeably absent from the New York City screening of the docuseries on April 25, a little over one week after attending the U.K. screening, where the couple appeared together. The absence comes shortly after Jovi made several possible references to cheating in his marriage, including in an interview with The Independent.

“These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” he told the publication. “It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to fuck up the home life, either.”