Benny Blanco Says He Makes Selena Gomez a Steak Dinner Whenever He 'Wants to Put a Smile on Her Face or Get Laid'

Music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco is showing his Instagram followers why he's a maestro behind the soundboards and in the kitchen.

While his girlfriend, actress-singer Selena Gomez, was catching up on some midday rest, Blanco decided to chef up a steak meal for her, also tied to the release of his first cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.

Blanco shared the loving moment on Instagram for his two million followers.

"Alright guys, I woke up early this morning, and I was like, 'I wanna do something nice for my girlfriend,'" he began. "Now I was thinking, whenever I wanna put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak."

"Alright, so she's working today, so my plan is, I'm gonna make her the fucking best steak dinner she's ever had, put it in a little fucking Tupperware, tip-toe into her work, sneak in and just fully surprise her," he continued. "And if you don't like it, you can go fuck yourself."