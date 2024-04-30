Benny Blanco Says He Makes Selena Gomez a Steak Dinner Whenever He 'Wants to Put a Smile on Her Face or Get Laid'

Music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco is showing his Instagram followers why he's a maestro behind the soundboards and in the kitchen.
While his girlfriend, actress-singer Selena Gomez, was catching up on some midday rest, Blanco decided to chef up a steak meal for her, also tied to the release of his first cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.
Blanco shared the loving moment on Instagram for his two million followers.
"Alright guys, I woke up early this morning, and I was like, 'I wanna do something nice for my girlfriend,'" he began. "Now I was thinking, whenever I wanna put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak."
"Alright, so she's working today, so my plan is, I'm gonna make her the fucking best steak dinner she's ever had, put it in a little fucking Tupperware, tip-toe into her work, sneak in and just fully surprise her," he continued. "And if you don't like it, you can go fuck yourself."
In addition to putting a steak on "the smoker", Blanco chopped up a caesar salad, but insisted that his followers put croutons in it when making their own. The entree turned into a full-blown masterpiece, with Blanco frying potatoes, making his own salad dressing and whipping cream and finishing the savory steak before heading to Gomez's house with the dish.
"I love you! Sleep well! I made you steak!" Blanco sweetly wrote on a napkin with the meal. The video ended with Gomez holding his hand.
Blanco and Gomez have known each other for years as music partners, as the two, who began dating last June, first met as teenagers before working together on Gomez's sophomore album, Revival.
In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Blanco said it took awhile for him to come around to the fact that he was in love with the Only Murders in the Building star.
"I was the last one to know," he told the publication. "It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that 'Clueless' moment where you’re like, 'Wait, I’m in love.'"