50 Cent Reacts to Gilbert Arenas Giving Ex Laura Govan a Fake $400,000 Diamond Ring

Gilbert Arenas sneakily broke things off with his ex-fiancée Laura Govan in 2014, and ten years later, it's still getting some laughs from 50 Cent.

After Arenas spilled the details on a recent episode of VladTV, 50 Cent shared the news on his Instagram, where he captioned the post, "LOL YO he said nah I gotta get that ring back."

Arenas pulled the stunt by swiping a $400K diamond ring that he originally bought Govan with a fake version of the ring that cost ten grand. The swap took place eight days after Arenas initially proposed, when the now-exes had an argument and temporarily broke up.

"I'm like, 'That was a fucking waste of money," Arenas recalled around the 1:30 minute mark of the video below. "'I want my ring back.' So I was like, 'How do I get my ring back? I just got to get her back.' But when she comes back, I'ma have a fake one and I can switch it at any time.'"