Music

Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana Reunite on Addictive new Anthem "Freedom"

(L-R) Carlos Santana and Wyclef Jean.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Key Takeaways

  • Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana reunite on "Freedom (Carlos Santana Remix)," pairing an upbeat backdrop with Santana’s signature guitar.
  • The former "Maria Maria" collaborators challenge listeners to consider the meaning of liberty by asking: "Are you sure this is freedom?"
  • The original track appears on Clef Notes – Quantum Leap Vol. 1, part of Jean’s plan to release seven seven-track albums spanning genres he has explored throughout his career.

Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana have joined forces once again for a new anthem that challenges the definition of true freedom.

On Friday (October 16), the pair, who famously collaborated on the Grammy Award-winning hit single "Maria Maria" in 1999, reunited on "Freedom (Carlos Santana Remix)."

United by a shared vision for social change, and humanitarian outreach, Clef and Santana, over the hopeful bounce of the up-tempo backdrop and masterful guitar riff, ask an important question: "Are you sure this is freedom?"

The original version of the track appears on Wycelf Jean's Quantum Leap project, Clef Notes - Quantum Leap Vol. 1, which is available to listen to here.

The Fugees rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist is currently in the midst of releasing seven albums consecutively over the next year. According to a press release, "each album has seven tracks, narrowing in on a genre Clef has mastered over his three decade and counting career."

His most recent release is Q Theory - Quantum Leap Vol. 2, which arrived on August 28.

Related Stories

(L-R) Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill.
Music

Wyclef Jean Baffled Lauryn Hill With Mud Pie Eating Story: ‘They Thought I Was Capping'

The Fugees co-founder also shared how the childhood survival food gave him parasitic stomach worms.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
Wyclef Jean once thought Michael Jackson was pranking him.
Music

Wyclef Jean Reveals Why He Once Hung Up on Michael Jackson

Fresh off the success of 'The Score,' Wyclef Jean says he accidentally hung up on Michael Jackson before eventually collaborating with the superstar.

Alex Gonzalez143 days ago
(L-R) Wyclef Jean and 2Pac.
Music

Wyclef Jean Revisits 2Pac Beef, Says Fugees 'Never Did Nothing to Disrespect' Him

As the Fugees' second album, 'The Score,' turns 30, Clef has opened up about how one of its tracks was misunderstood by the late legend.

tara mahadevan245 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJohn Mayer Officially Announces New Single "Tom and Jerry," Thanks Fans for Waiting
2
StyleThe 10 Best UGG Collaborations of All Time, Ranked
3
MusicMethod Man Reacts to Hearing Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' for First Time
4
MusicKid Rock Says Reaction to Eminem Joining Him for New Song Is 'Confirming the Problem to Us'
5
SneakersThis ACG-Inspired Nike Air Max 95 Is Available Now on Complex
6
StyleThe Top 30 Celebrity Jewelers Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App