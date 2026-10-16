Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana Reunite on Addictive new Anthem "Freedom"

Key Takeaways
- Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana reunite on "Freedom (Carlos Santana Remix)," pairing an upbeat backdrop with Santana’s signature guitar.
- The former "Maria Maria" collaborators challenge listeners to consider the meaning of liberty by asking: "Are you sure this is freedom?"
- The original track appears on Clef Notes – Quantum Leap Vol. 1, part of Jean’s plan to release seven seven-track albums spanning genres he has explored throughout his career.
Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana have joined forces once again for a new anthem that challenges the definition of true freedom.
On Friday (October 16), the pair, who famously collaborated on the Grammy Award-winning hit single "Maria Maria" in 1999, reunited on "Freedom (Carlos Santana Remix)."
United by a shared vision for social change, and humanitarian outreach, Clef and Santana, over the hopeful bounce of the up-tempo backdrop and masterful guitar riff, ask an important question: "Are you sure this is freedom?"
The original version of the track appears on Wycelf Jean's Quantum Leap project, Clef Notes - Quantum Leap Vol. 1, which is available to listen to here.
The Fugees rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist is currently in the midst of releasing seven albums consecutively over the next year. According to a press release, "each album has seven tracks, narrowing in on a genre Clef has mastered over his three decade and counting career."
His most recent release is Q Theory - Quantum Leap Vol. 2, which arrived on August 28.