Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana Reunite on Addictive new Anthem "Freedom"

Wyclef Jean and Carlos Santana have joined forces once again for a new anthem that challenges the definition of true freedom.

On Friday (October 16), the pair, who famously collaborated on the Grammy Award-winning hit single "Maria Maria" in 1999, reunited on "Freedom (Carlos Santana Remix)."

United by a shared vision for social change, and humanitarian outreach, Clef and Santana, over the hopeful bounce of the up-tempo backdrop and masterful guitar riff, ask an important question: "Are you sure this is freedom?"