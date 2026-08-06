Wyclef Jean Baffled Lauryn Hill With Mud Pie Eating Story: ‘They Thought I Was Capping'

Wyclef Jean once opened up to Lauryn Hill about eating mud pies while living in Haiti as a child — although, apparently she didn’t believe him.

The Fugees co-founder appeared on the Wednesday (August 5) episode of One54 Africa, where he recalled growing up in extreme poverty in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti. The three-time Grammy winner resided in his hometown before relocating to Brooklyn, and later New Jersey, with his family when he was in his pre-teens. While in Haiti as a child, Jean occasionally consumed mud pies or mud cookies, a survival food locally known as "bonbon tè."

"I was with the sis. And we was having a conversation and she was like, 'Yo, man. Like, everything you say since we've been little, bro, you exaggerate so much,'" Jean recalled Hill telling him around the 38-minute mark of the video below. "I really thought it was exaggeration when you told me you you ate mud pies. And she was like, 'Yo, I was looking at TikTok. Mud pies is a real thing.' I said, 'I told you.' They thought I was capping."