Vic Mensa's 'INNANETAPE' Finally Arrives on Streaming 13 Years After Its Initial Release

Vic Mensa is taking fans on a trip down memory lane, making his debut mixtape, 2013's INNANETAPE, available to stream for the very first time — listen to it here.

On Wednesday (September 30), exactly 13 years after it was first released, the 16-track project arrived on DSPs via a distribution partnership between UnitedMasters and the Chicago rapper's Oranj Sound.

"I don't think a week has passed in the last 5 years when i didn't receive someone asking me to put the innanetape on streaming platforms," Mensa said when announcing the release on X.