Vic Mensa's 'INNANETAPE' Finally Arrives on Streaming 13 Years After Its Initial Release

Key Takeaways
- Vic Mensa has brought his 16-track debut mixtape, INNANETAPE, to streaming platforms for the first time, 13 years after its 2013 release.
- Created when Mensa was 19, the genre-blurring project features Chance the Rapper, Ab-Soul, Thundercat, and others, with production from Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, DJ Dahi, and Michael Uzowuru.
- Mensa will celebrate the reissue with the four-city INNANETOUR, a dedicated digital archive, and a special episode of The Vic Mensa Show exploring the mixtape’s creation and legacy.
Vic Mensa is taking fans on a trip down memory lane, making his debut mixtape, 2013's INNANETAPE, available to stream for the very first time — listen to it here.
On Wednesday (September 30), exactly 13 years after it was first released, the 16-track project arrived on DSPs via a distribution partnership between UnitedMasters and the Chicago rapper's Oranj Sound.
"I don't think a week has passed in the last 5 years when i didn't receive someone asking me to put the innanetape on streaming platforms," Mensa said when announcing the release on X.
Mensa was 19 when he made INNANETAPE, freshly out of the Chicago band Kids These Days. The tape's mix of hip-hop, jazz, soul, alternative and electronic textures, played with live instrumentation, and attracted features from Chance the Rapper, Ab-Soul, BJ The Chicago Kid, Rockie Fresh, Thundercat, Joey Purp, and more. Producers on the project include Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, DJ Dahi, and Michael Uzowuru.
To coincide with the reissue, Vic Mensa is heading out on the INNANETOUR next month. Keeping it to small rooms, he'll play October 12 at Village Underground in London, October 24 at the Blue Note in Los Angeles, October 28 at Garcia's in Chicago, and November 10 at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, where Mensa and his band will play two sets. Get tickets here.
In addition to a dedicated digital archive which gathers merch, tour updates, exclusive content and special releases tied to the reissue, there's a special episode of The Vic Mensa Show titled "INNANETAPE: Thirteen Years of Loading," which walks through the era in chapters, from the Kids These Days breakup to the cover art to why orange. Watch it below.