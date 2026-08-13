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Post Malone's Debut Mixtape 'August 26' Will Finally Be Available on Streaming

Long before he dominated pop and country charts, Post Malone achieved virality in hip-hop.

Post Malone attends the Coachella Republic Records Jaegermeister Party at Republic House on April 17, 2016 in Palm Springs, California.
Post Malone attends the Coachella Republic Records Jaegermeister Party at Republic House on April 17, 2016 in Palm Springs, California.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Universal Music

Key Takeaways

  • Post Malone is dropping a 10th anniversary edition of his debut mixtape August 26, which first arrived in 2016 via DatPiff and other mixtape blogs and was originally tied to the planned release date of his debut album Stoney.
  • The tape, which includes fan favorites like the 2 Chainz collab “Money Made Me Do It” and “Git Wit U,” will hit streaming services and get physical releases on vinyl and CD on Friday, August 26.
  • The rollout arrives as Malone continues his genre-hopping run from his viral “White Iverson” days to country projects like F-1 Trillion and teases his massive two-disc album The Eternal Buzz.

Before Post Malone dominated the pop and country charts, he was a viral success as a hip-hop artist. And soon, his debut mixtape will finally be available to stream.

On Thursday, August 13, Malone took to Instagram to announce the 10th anniversary edition of his debut mixtape, August 26. The mixtape originally dropped on May 12, 2016 via hip-hop blogs and mixtape platforms like DatPiff. Its title was a reference to the original release date of his major label debut album Stoney, which was planned for August 26 of that year.

The year prior, Post had gone viral with his hit single, “White Iverson.” Despite Malone’s instant buzz, Stoney didn’t arrive until December 9, 2016 — nearly four months after its initially planned release. But upon its release, the album proved to be a success, with hits like the Quavo-assisted “Congratulations,” as well as the fan-favorite deep cut “I Fall Apart.”

Years after August 26’s release, several of the mixtape’s tracks have also become fan favorites, including the 2 Chainz collab “Money Made Me Do It,” as well as “Git Wit U.”

In his latest Instagram post, Malone also shared that August 26 will receive physical releases in the form of vinyl records and compact discs.

In the years since his debut, Malone has dabbled in a variety of genres. He has earned six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, including his Swae Lee collaboration “Sunflower,” one of Spotify's most-streamed songs of all time. His most recent album, 2024’s F-1 Trillion, marked his first official country album, with the chart-topping single “I Had Some Help,” as well as the Jelly Roll-assisted “Losers.”

Back in April, Malone teased a new album called The Eternal Buzz, a two-disc project, with each disc containing 20 tracks.

Should Malone have it his way, fans will have no shortage of his music. But while they wait for The Eternal Buzz, they can soon take it back to where it all began.

As its title implies, August 26 arrives to streaming platforms and stores on Wednesday, August 26.

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