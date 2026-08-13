Post Malone's Debut Mixtape 'August 26' Will Finally Be Available on Streaming

On Thursday, August 13, Malone took to Instagram to announce the 10th anniversary edition of his debut mixtape, August 26. The mixtape originally dropped on May 12, 2016 via hip-hop blogs and mixtape platforms like DatPiff. Its title was a reference to the original release date of his major label debut album Stoney, which was planned for August 26 of that year.

Before Post Malone dominated the pop and country charts, he was a viral success as a hip-hop artist. And soon, his debut mixtape will finally be available to stream.

The year prior, Post had gone viral with his hit single, “White Iverson.” Despite Malone’s instant buzz, Stoney didn’t arrive until December 9, 2016 — nearly four months after its initially planned release. But upon its release, the album proved to be a success, with hits like the Quavo-assisted “Congratulations,” as well as the fan-favorite deep cut “I Fall Apart.”

Years after August 26’s release, several of the mixtape’s tracks have also become fan favorites, including the 2 Chainz collab “Money Made Me Do It,” as well as “Git Wit U.”

In his latest Instagram post, Malone also shared that August 26 will receive physical releases in the form of vinyl records and compact discs.

In the years since his debut, Malone has dabbled in a variety of genres. He has earned six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, including his Swae Lee collaboration “Sunflower,” one of Spotify's most-streamed songs of all time. His most recent album, 2024’s F-1 Trillion, marked his first official country album, with the chart-topping single “I Had Some Help,” as well as the Jelly Roll-assisted “Losers.”

Back in April, Malone teased a new album called The Eternal Buzz, a two-disc project, with each disc containing 20 tracks.