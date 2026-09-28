Swedish House Mafia Use 25 Phones to Shoot "Happiness Is So Sad" Video at Mexico House Party

Swedish House Mafia have released a new video for their latest single "Happiness Is So Sad" featuring Lykke Li — watch it below.

Directed by Theo Lindquist with co-director Jorge G. Camarena, the video was shot entirely using around 25 phone cameras at a house party in Guadalajara, Mexico. Designed to capture the party from multiple perspectives, the various people in attendance help tell the night's fragmented, contradictory, and intimate story.

"Phones have created a new visual language. It hasn't really been exploited in storytelling properly, and here was an opportunity," Lindquist said of the technique used to make the video.