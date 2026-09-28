Music

Swedish House Mafia Use 25 Phones to Shoot "Happiness Is So Sad" Video at Mexico House Party

The video for the Lykke Li-assisted single was shot entirely using phone cameras at a house party in Mexico.

Swedish House Maifa (L-R: Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello)
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Swedish House Mafia released a video for their Lykke Li-assisted single "Happiness Is So Sad," filmed with roughly 25 phone cameras at a house party in Guadalajara, Mexico.
  • Director Theo Lindquist and co-director Jorge G. Camarena use multiple perspectives to create a fragmented, intimate story about nostalgia, fleeting happiness, and the pain of leaving joyful moments behind.
  • Released in late July, the track became a summer fixture at Swedish House Mafia’s Ushuaïa Ibiza residency.

Swedish House Mafia have released a new video for their latest single "Happiness Is So Sad" featuring Lykke Li — watch it below.

Directed by Theo Lindquist with co-director Jorge G. Camarena, the video was shot entirely using around 25 phone cameras at a house party in Guadalajara, Mexico. Designed to capture the party from multiple perspectives, the various people in attendance help tell the night's fragmented, contradictory, and intimate story.

"Phones have created a new visual language. It hasn't really been exploited in storytelling properly, and here was an opportunity," Lindquist said of the technique used to make the video.

According to a press release, the story grew out of Lykke Li's lyrics and the song’s title, which led Lindquist and co-writer Scott to nostalgia, the transience of happiness and mono no aware, the Japanese idea of the pathos of things. The happiest moments become the hardest to leave behind precisely because they were never meant to last.

Released on at the end of July, "Happiness Is So Sad" became a fixture of Swedish House Mafia's Ushuaïa Ibiza residency across the summer, played to tens of thousands each week before the video arrived.

The group's last album was 2022's Paradise Again, which features the hit single "Moth to a Flame" featuring The Weeknd.

Related Stories

(L-R) ZHU, deadmau5, and Cassian.
Music

ZHU, deadmau5, and Cassian Join 'Re:Frame' Season 2 Lineup

Framework, the Los Angeles-based EDM event promotion company, has announced a stacked lineup for its winter season.

Will Lavin5 days ago
Diplo performing at a lively party, wearing sunglasses and a tank top, surrounded by dancing people.
Music

Diplo Reveals He Secretly Welcomed a Daughter, His Fourth Child, a Year Ago

The DJ shared the first photo of his baby girl on Instagram last Friday, covering her face with a red heart emoji during the family's trip to Machu Picchu and Rainbow Mountain.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 09: T-Pain performs a free concert in Toshiba Plaza prior to game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE ARTIST) Oliver Tree attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England.
Music

T-Pain Debuts Unreleased Oliver Tree Song Recorded Prior to Singer's Death

The two-time Grammy winner played the unreleased song at the Electric Forest music festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams90 days ago

Trending

1
SportsLionel Messi Recreates Viral World Cup Stare Before Scoring Wild Free Kick
2
Pop Culture50 Cent Classic Hypes Up 'Tulsa King' Fans in Action-Packed Season 4 Trailer
3
MusicBTS’ V Named Nothing Headphone Global Brand Ambassador, Stars in Campaign
4
SportsSports Reporters Caught on Mic Debating Looks of Sacramento Kings Players: 'He's So Fine'
5
Pop CultureStreet Fighter Movie Enters the Ring With Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment at ComplexCon 2026
6
MusicPlayboi Carti and I.AM.GIA Collab Set to Debut at ComplexCon 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App