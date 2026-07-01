T-Pain Debuts Unreleased Oliver Tree Song Recorded Prior to Singer's Death

T-Pain honored late alt-pop musician Oliver Tree by playing an unreleased collaboration between the two artists at the Electric Forest music festival last weekend.

As TMZ reported, T-Pain surprised fans with the Tree collaboration during the EDM fest in Rothbury, Michigan, as photos of the “Life Goes On” artist were projected on a large screen. T-Pain’s back-to-back set was held on Saturday (June 27) with DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O’Neal.

Tree, born Oliver Tree Nickell, died at age 32 on June 14 after a tragic helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro. The musician was one of six victims, along with YouTuber Gaspi, during the midair collision that crashed in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood. The incident is currently under investigation.