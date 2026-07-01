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T-Pain Debuts Unreleased Oliver Tree Song Recorded Prior to Singer's Death

The two-time Grammy winner played the unreleased song at the Electric Forest music festival.

(L) T-Pain performs a free concert in Toshiba Plaza prior to game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. (R) Oliver Tree attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England.
Images via Christopher Trim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images and Jim Dyson/Redferns

T-Pain honored late alt-pop musician Oliver Tree by playing an unreleased collaboration between the two artists at the Electric Forest music festival last weekend.

As TMZ reported, T-Pain surprised fans with the Tree collaboration during the EDM fest in Rothbury, Michigan, as photos of the “Life Goes On” artist were projected on a large screen. T-Pain’s back-to-back set was held on Saturday (June 27) with DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O’Neal.

Tree, born Oliver Tree Nickell, died at age 32 on June 14 after a tragic helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro. The musician was one of six victims, along with YouTuber Gaspi, during the midair collision that crashed in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood. The incident is currently under investigation.

According to a statement shared to Tree’s Instagram page, a celebration of life for the musician will be held on July 25 at UCSC Quarry Amphitheater, where the guest list will be limited to family and friends, although fans are invited to stream the event.

Supporters are also encouraged to donate to creative nonprofit Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses, which was launched after the artist’s death. Among those who have mourned Tree is his ex, pop vocalist Melanie Martinez, plus Kid Cudi and Bebe Rexha.

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