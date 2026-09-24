ZHU, deadmau5, and Cassian Join 'Re:Frame' Season 2 Lineup

Key Takeaways
- Framework added ZHU, deadmau5, and Cassian to the second season of its 'Re:Frame' winter series in Los Angeles.
- The lineup also features Duke Dumont, Dennis Cruz, Sasha & John Digweed, Bedouin, Chasewest, and Carlita, with mystery slots still open for January 2, 16, and 17.
- Tickets for the Season 2 shows go on sale Friday, September 25, with more artists still to be announced.
ZHU, deadmau5, and Cassian are just some of the names that have been added to Framework's 'Re:Frame' Season 2 lineup.
On Tuesday (September 22), the Los Angeles-based electronic music and dance event promotions company shared a stacked list of DJs who'll be taking to the decks as part of its winter schedule.
Other names on the lineup include Duke Dumont, Dennis Cruz, Sasha & John Digweed, Bedouin, Chasewest, Carlita, and a host of others. There's also a couple of mystery slots on January 2 and January 16 and 17 that Framework have yet to announce.
"Putting your winter plans in motion," the company captioned its announcement. "Presenting the artists joining us for our second season of re:frame - with more to be announced."
Tickets for the Season 2 shows go on sale Friday (September 25). Sign up here for access.