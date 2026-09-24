ZHU, deadmau5, and Cassian Join 'Re:Frame' Season 2 Lineup

ZHU, deadmau5, and Cassian are just some of the names that have been added to Framework's 'Re:Frame' Season 2 lineup.

On Tuesday (September 22), the Los Angeles-based electronic music and dance event promotions company shared a stacked list of DJs who'll be taking to the decks as part of its winter schedule.

Other names on the lineup include Duke Dumont, Dennis Cruz, Sasha & John Digweed, Bedouin, Chasewest, Carlita, and a host of others. There's also a couple of mystery slots on January 2 and January 16 and 17 that Framework have yet to announce.