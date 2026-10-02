Mac Miller's 'The Divine Feminine' Celebrates 10 Years With Three New Songs and

On Friday (October 2), three unreleased tracks from the 2016 album's original recording sessions were added to its tracklisting: "Grand," "Channel 13," and "Butterflies."

Mac Miller 's estate has reopened the vault to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the late rapper's acclaimed album, The Divine Feminine — stream it here .

"Butterflies," which went out as a single in September, is the centerpiece of the newest additions, a neo-soul cut produced by Taylor Graves with Thundercat on bass. The song had circulated online for years as a leak before its official release.

On it, Mac sings about a connection he can only picture: "Better drive slow / If you wanna take a ride on the high road / And your mind so passionate, your love what I'm after, and / That feelin' so unfamiliar, I only imagine it / Dream girl, you're my make-believe girl."

The anniversary edition of the album, which first arrived on September 16, 2016, also arrives in a physical version spread across three LPs, with specially designed sleeves, a miniature booklet and an art print. Amazon is carrying an exclusive pressing in baby pink and fruit punch.

In addition the album's re-release, Mac Miller's family is marking the date with The Divine Feminine Live, built from the 2016 television series that was exclusive to DirecTV at the time. Sam Balaban produced, directed and edited the special, with Bart Peters credited as original live performance director and contributions from E. Dan and Justin Boyd.

The Divine Feminine Live streams on Mac Miller's YouTube channel at 10 P.M. ET Friday night.