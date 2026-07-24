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Vince Staples performs during 2026 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival on June 11, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Music

Vince Staples, Clipse, and More to Open for Turnstile’s Next Tour

Each show of the tour will feature a different support line-up, including Slayyyter, Yves Tumor, and Thundercat, among others.

Joe Price34 days ago
Shia LaBeouf in a tuxedo, Kid Cudi in casual wear, and Thundercat in a stylish outfit with sunglasses and gloves.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi and Thundercat Offered Help After New Orleans Mardi Gras Arrest

LaBeouf, 39, was arrested after an alleged physical altercation in February.

Trace William Cowen147 days ago
Diana Ross Hits a New Billboard Chart for the First Time in Her Career
Music

Diana Ross Hits a New Billboard Chart for the First Time in Her Career

Diana Ross has landed on a Billboard chart she had never appeared on before, marking a first in her decades-long career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo221 days ago
Thundercat Blesses 'Candy Crush Saga' New Season with Cover of 'Upside Down' by Diana Ross
Music

Thundercat Reworks Diana Ross’s 1980 Hit for Candy Crush Music Season

The Grammy-winning musician flips the singer's disco classic into an interactive track for Candy Crush Saga’s latest event.

Bernadette Giacomazzo263 days ago
A book cover titled "City of Angels" by Jasmine Benjamin shows two people on a beach. An inside page features a person posing outdoors.
Style

Jasmine Benjamin’s Debut Book ‘City of Angels’ Celebrates L.A. Style and Cultural Identity

The new book captures 120+ L.A. creatives in their communities and is out now via Damiani Books.

Complex Staff417 days ago
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Troye Sivan dancing alongside a group of dancers in the Gap fall campaign 'Get Loose.'
Style

Gap Launches 'Get Loose' Fall Campaign Featuring Troye Sivan

The campaign stars the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter accompanied by the dance group CDK Company.

Joe Price704 days ago
VIC MENSA - STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON ft. Thundercat, Maeta
Music

Vic Mensa Releases Video for New Song "Strawberry Louis Vuitton" f/ Thundercat and Maeta

Vic Mensa has dropped the video for his new track “Strawberry Louis Vuitton,” which features additional vocals and production from Thundercat and Maeta.

Joe Price1277 days ago
Skateboard P is pictured at an event
Music

 Pharrell Williams Announces Lineup of Special Guests for Mighty Dream Business Forum

Pharrell is bringing the three-day experience to his home state of Virginia next month, complete with a stacked roster of performers and special guests.

Trace William Cowen1376 days ago
Kehlani's latest album cover for 'Blue Water Road'
Music

Kehlani Releases New Album 'Blue Water Road' f/ Justin Bieber, Thundercat, More

Kehlani has dropped off the follow-up to 2020’s 'It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.' The new album features appearances from Thundercat, Syd, Blxst, and others.

Brenton Blanchet1551 days ago
Cover for Denzel Curry's new LP
Music

Denzel Curry Shares Album 'Melt My Eyez See Your Future' f/ T-Pain, Rico Nasty, 6lack, J.I.D, and More

The Florida artist's latest effort sees some love from the Sunshine State and beyond, with features from Robert Glasper, 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D, and others.

Brenton Blanchet1586 days ago
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Mac Miller is pictured posing for the camera
Music

Mac Miller’s 30th Birthday Commemorated With Touching Tribute Messages From Friends and Collaborators

Jan. 19 would have marked Mac's 30th birthday. To commemorate the day, friends and collaborators have shared moving letters to the late artist.

Trace William Cowen1650 days ago
Silk Sonic album cover art.
Music

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Drop ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic' Album

After months of anticipation, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released their debut Silk Sonic album. The project features Thundercat and Bootsy Collins.

Jordan Rose1719 days ago
Adam Wingard attends the "Death Note' New York premiere.
Pop Culture

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Director Adam Wingard Tapped for 'ThunderCats' Movie

'Godzilla vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard has been picked to direct a 'Thundercats' film, based on the animated TV series that ran from the mid-to-late 1980s.

Jose Martinez1946 days ago
HAIM 'Women in Music Pt. III'
Music

Taylor Swift Connects With Haim on New Remix of "Gasoline"

The updated version appears on Haim's 'Women In Music Pt. III' extended edition, which also includes a new "3am" remix featuring Thundercat.

Joshua Espinoza1985 days ago
Mac Miller
Music

Friends and Fans Share Mac Miller Tributes on Two-Year Anniversary of His Death

Today marks the two-year anniversary of Mac Miller's untimely death, and fans and friends alike have marked the date by sharing tributes to the late rapper.

Joe Price2149 days ago
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Thundercat
Music

Listen to Thundercat's New 'ThunderCats' Reboot Song "Grune's Tune"

Thundercat has finally come full-circle, because he's behind an original song for Cartoon Network's new reboot of 'ThunderCats.'

Joe Price2194 days ago

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