One look at the cover for Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. mixtape makes it plain: Dude likes movies. The font for the mixtape matches the poster of Larry Clark’s seminal 1995 film of the same name. And it’s not the first time, nor the last, that the Pittsburgh MC has drawn inspiration from moving pictures.

Take a look at the other flicks that have influenced the star of the Steel City with Mac Miller’s 15 favorite movies.

As told to Ross Scarano. Originally published January 2013.