One look at the cover for Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. mixtape makes it plain: Dude likes movies. The font for the mixtape matches the poster of Larry Clark’s seminal 1995 film of the same name. And it’s not the first time, nor the last, that the Pittsburgh MC has drawn inspiration from moving pictures.
Take a look at the other flicks that have influenced the star of the Steel City with Mac Miller’s 15 favorite movies.
As told to Ross Scarano. Originally published January 2013.
Click (2006)
Mac Says: "I cry every time I watch Click. That's a true statement. I always tell myself I'm not going to, and then I do. It hits home. The scene where he's on the road, with the rain falling on him, and he's talking to his family..."
Snatch (2000)
Mac Says: "I fuck with Guy Ritchie heavy. Brad Pitt's character is so cool. I've watched all the behind-the-scenes material, and the way they wanted Brad Pitt for a small role, something different, that's tight. He's such a versatile actor."
Up (2009)
Mac Says: "It's very touching, and I like touching movies. The story in Up is ill, so is the music. I sampled the song 'Married Life,' because it's so dope."
Minority Report (2002)
Mac Says: "Funny story: I was with my girl watching Minority Report and after watching the movie, we tried to have sex. But it just didn't feel right. I couldn't have sex after that movie, because my mind was in this weird-ass place. Steven Spielberg fucked my sex up for the night. But my sex life has since recovered."
Dead Presidents (1995)
Mac Says: "Chris Tucker is phenomenal. That scene where the cops run and he's dead, with Al Green playing—that's so fucking tight."
American Beauty (1999)
Mac Says: "Kevin Spacey is so good in American Beauty. He's so good at playing this weird, creepy dude. The other night, me and my homie were talking about Mena Suvari, the chick that's in American Beauty and American Pie. We were talking and we connected the two characters. Her character in American Beauty is like who she was before American Pie. In American Beauty you think she's this funny-ass girl, and then, in reality, she's this good girl. And in American Pie she's just a good girl. It's the progression of her character."
Paid in Full (2002)
Mac Says: "Cam'ron."
Kill Bill (2003-2004)
Mac Says: "Both movies are just badass. Tarantino's soundtracks are always so dope. And the way he blends the old, grainy look is tight."
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Mac Says: "Samuel L. Jackson's hair makes this movie. The scene where he yells at the dude: 'Is Marcellus Wallace a bitch?' I love that."
How High (2001)
Mac Says: "How High shaped so much of my childhood, being a young stoner. And it's not just a funny stoner movie-it's actually a good movie with a good script and story. I love it so much, I DM'd Redman and said, 'Thank you for shaping my childhood.' He said, 'Thanks.' "
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Mac Says: "Wes Anderson is one of my favorite directors. I love how he shoots everything, I love how he always has a returning cast. In particular, I love the scene where Luke Wilson's character tries to kill himself, because I love Elliott Smith. I've been an Elliott Smith fan since I was young."
Gladiator (2000)
Mac Says: "Gladiator is a classic." The song that plays when Russell Crowe's character dies is one of my favorite songs of all time. It's this foreign joint, so fucking peaceful. It puts death in a completely different light. In most movies, when someone dies, it's dark. But in Gladiator it's fucking zen."
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Mac Says: "I remember seeing it for the first time and being obsessed for a week straight. I couldn't talk about about anything else. Morgan Freeman's character is so tight, and the ill speech when he finally gets released, and they ask, "Do you feel you have been rehabilitated?" Classic monologue.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Mac Says: "I love Jim Carrey when he's being serious. He killed this role. Whenever I'm talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch Eternal Sunshine. It cuts deep."
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Mac Says: "I've already seen this movie a million times; it's my favorite movie to come out in 2012. It was huge inspiration for the upcoming album for the state of mind it put me in. This dark grown-up story told with these kids. And I love Bill Murray playing the pathetic dad. "