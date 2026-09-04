Lil Durk Posts Religious Message as Murder-For-Hire Trial Heads to Closing Arguments

Lil Durk has broken his public silence with a religious post to his Instagram Story, the same day both sides in his murder-for-hire trial rested their cases in Los Angeles. Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, shared a post that said, "Allah Is The Greatest.” It is his first direct statement since the proceedings began.

Jurors are set to return Tuesday, Sept. 9, for closing arguments following the Labor Day weekend. Durk faces charges of conspiracy, stalking resulting in death, and murder for hire. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege he placed a bounty on rapper Quando Rondo as retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. The case centers on a shooting at a Beverly Center gas station in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2022, in which associates opened fire on Quando Rondo's vehicle. Quando Rondo survived; his cousin Saviay'a Robinson, known as Lul Pab, was killed. Three OTF members — Kasey "OTF Jam" Hester, OTF Flacka, and Kavon "OTF Vonnie" Grant — pleaded guilty to their roles in the attack and testified against Banks. OTF Jam told the court, "It's Durk's fault. Durk put us in the situation."