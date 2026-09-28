John Mayer Heading to Las Vegas in 2027 for Sphere Residency

John Mayer is bringing himself in every possible form to Sphere in Las Vegas next April.

Announced Monday (Sept. 28), the shows are set to launch on April 8, with tickets starting at $129. Fans can sign up here for access to a special artist pre-sale slated for Oct. 7. A SiriusXM presale event follows on Oct. 8.

The opening show on April 8 is followed in Mayer’s Sphere schedule by additional shows on April 10, April 11, April 15, April 17, and April 18. Per Sphere reps, each show will feature selections from Mayer’s catalog in three forms: solo, full band, and with the John Mayer Trio. The latter will see Mayer joined by Steve Jordan and Pino Palladino.